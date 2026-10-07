LADY cries out after discovering that her younger sister was having an affair with her boyfriend - She completed Form 4 last year! Amegongea Ata Cousin Yake (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to seek advice after discovering that her younger sister was having an affair with her boyfriend.

According to the woman, her younger sister, born in 2006, completed Form Four last year and had been living with her in Nairobi since January before recently moving to a rented house near KCA University to continue with her studies at Utalii College.

The woman said she had even helped her younger sister open a social media account on her phone after she arrived in Nairobi without a smartphone.

Their mother later bought her a phone, but the sister's account remained logged in on her older sister's phone.

She claims that one day, she checked the account and was shocked to discover conversations between her younger sister and her boyfriend.

According to the woman, her younger sister was asking the man to choose between her and her older sister.

The woman further claimed that her younger sister had also been having conversations with their cousin's husband and that the two were planning to meet.

“I felt so much disappointed. Heri ni boyfriend tu, nitamuacha, but sasa bwana ya cousin yetu surely,” she lamented.

She said she immediately informed their cousin, who reportedly broke down after learning about the affair.

The two women then called their mother to explain what had happened, but she dismissed their claims, accusing them of being jealous and trying to stop her daughter from going to school.

The woman has now sought advice from social media users on how to handle the situation, saying she is deeply disappointed by her younger sister's actions.

Check out her post.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.