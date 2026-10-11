Trending! Curvy Kenyan female radio presenter causes commotion online with her dance moves in studio – Men are salivating (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 11, 2026 – A female Kenyan radio presenter has gone viral on social media after sharing a video of herself showing off her impressive dance moves with her colleagues in the studio.

In the video that has sparked reactions online, the curvy presenter steals the show as she dances energetically to a popular Lingala hit, leaving her colleagues entertained.

Her bold dance moves and infectious energy have captured the attention of netizens, with many, particularly men, expressing admiration and asking for more.

The viral clip has also offered fans a glimpse into the lighter side of radio broadcasting, showing how presenters sometimes unwind and have fun with their colleagues while on air.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.