Heartbroken woman finds her legally wedded husband in bed with his best friend after returning home unannounced from a work-related trip in Mombasa





Monday, October 5, 2026 - A woman has narrated how she reportedly caught her husband red-handed with his best friend, leaving her shocked and heartbroken.

According to the disgruntled woman, she had travelled to Mombasa for a work-related trip.

However, she returned home earlier than expected and, upon arrival, reportedly caught her husband in bed with his best friend.

Her husband’s friend was the best man during their wedding, making the shocking discovery even more painful.

The woman, who has been married for 11 years, says she is losing her mind after the incident and is struggling to come to terms with what she witnessed.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.