DRAMA as a jilted man attempts to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s wedding ceremony - Ukiachwa Achika (VIDEO)


Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Drama unfolded at a wedding ceremony after a jilted man attempted to disrupt his ex-girlfriend’s big day.

In the video, the man is seen walking towards the newlyweds while holding a bakora, forcing some men to intervene and whisk him away.

Guests could be heard murmuring in the background as the dramatic incident unfolded.

It is believed that the man had refused to move on after his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man.

Watch the video.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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