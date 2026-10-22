Tragedy as a young man takes his own life, 2 days after losing his job - Leaves behind a young wife and kid (PHOTOs)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Grief has engulfed the family and friends of Frank Njuguna from Ndumberi after he reportedly took his own life just two days after losing his job.
The heartbreaking news has
sparked an emotional discussion about the struggles many Kenyans are facing
amid tough economic times, with many people struggling to make ends meet.
Frank has left behind a young
wife and child, who must now come to terms with the devastating loss.
His death has also raised
concerns about the emotional and financial toll that job losses can have on
individuals and their families, particularly those with dependants who rely on
them for support.
“People are going through a lot,” a social media user who announced his death wrote.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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