Tragedy as a young man takes his own life, 2 days after losing his job - Leaves behind a young wife and kid (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Grief has engulfed the family and friends of Frank Njuguna from Ndumberi after he reportedly took his own life just two days after losing his job.

The heartbreaking news has sparked an emotional discussion about the struggles many Kenyans are facing amid tough economic times, with many people struggling to make ends meet.

Frank has left behind a young wife and child, who must now come to terms with the devastating loss.

His death has also raised concerns about the emotional and financial toll that job losses can have on individuals and their families, particularly those with dependants who rely on them for support.

“People are going through a lot,” a social media user who announced his death wrote.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.