Man cries out after a lady nearly wiped his house clean- Fear this gender (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - A young man has taken to social media to cry foul after a lady he met online nearly wiped his house clean after he invited her over.

The man is said to have flirted with the lady online before inviting her to his house, seemingly expecting to spend some quality time together.

However, things reportedly took a dramatic turn after he left the house to run some errands.

Upon returning, he was shocked to discover that the woman had vanished with several of his belongings, leaving him counting his losses.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.