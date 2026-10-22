Man cries out after a lady nearly wiped his house clean- Fear this gender (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - A young man has taken to social media to cry foul after a lady he met online nearly wiped his house clean after he invited her over.
The
man is said to have flirted with the lady online before inviting her to his
house, seemingly expecting to spend some quality time together.
However,
things reportedly took a dramatic turn after he left the house to run some
errands.
Upon
returning, he was shocked to discover that the woman had vanished with several
of his belongings, leaving him counting his losses.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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