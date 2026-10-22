Bullish BABU OWINO sets record straight on claims of dropping out of Nairobi Governor race after meeting GACHAGUA

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has firmly dismissed reports claiming he has withdrawn from the race for Nairobi governor, branding the claims as political propaganda being spread by rivals worried about his growing popularity ahead of the 2027 General Election.
In a strongly worded statement, the outspoken lawmaker said
he remains fully focused on capturing City Hall and accused his opponents of
resorting to misinformation after losing political ground.
“My unworthy opponents have given up and are now banking on fake news. Hii Nairobi ilienda kitambo sana.
"The gubernatorial race is between
Babu Owino versus Paul Ongili,” he stated.
The claims he was responding to alleged that former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua had
advised him to abandon his gubernatorial ambitions and instead contest the
Nairobi Senate seat in 2027.
However, Babu insisted no such arrangement exists and
maintained that his bid for the county's top seat remains intact.
The clarification comes barely a day after Gachagua hosted
Babu, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
and members of the Linda Mwananchi
movement at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.
Photos from the meeting showed Gachagua and his wife, Pastor
Dorcas Rigathi, warmly welcoming the delegation.
The gathering brought together several opposition figures,
including Trans Nzoia Governor George
Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey
Osotsi, and former LSK president Faith
Odhiambo.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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