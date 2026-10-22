Bullish BABU OWINO sets record straight on claims of dropping out of Nairobi Governor race after meeting GACHAGUA







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has firmly dismissed reports claiming he has withdrawn from the race for Nairobi governor, branding the claims as political propaganda being spread by rivals worried about his growing popularity ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a strongly worded statement, the outspoken lawmaker said he remains fully focused on capturing City Hall and accused his opponents of resorting to misinformation after losing political ground.

“My unworthy opponents have given up and are now banking on fake news. Hii Nairobi ilienda kitambo sana.

"The gubernatorial race is between Babu Owino versus Paul Ongili,” he stated.

The claims he was responding to alleged that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had advised him to abandon his gubernatorial ambitions and instead contest the Nairobi Senate seat in 2027.

However, Babu insisted no such arrangement exists and maintained that his bid for the county's top seat remains intact.

The clarification comes barely a day after Gachagua hosted Babu, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and members of the Linda Mwananchi movement at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

Photos from the meeting showed Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, warmly welcoming the delegation.

The gathering brought together several opposition figures, including Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, and former LSK president Faith Odhiambo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.