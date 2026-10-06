Tanzanian socialite POSHY QUEEN shares past private messages of RUTO’s friend and deceased Zimbabwean billionaire WICKNELL CHIVAYO sliding into her DM - Says she ignored him





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Tanzanian socialite Poshy Queen has disclosed that deceased Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo had approached her on Instagram and tried to flirt with her, but she rejected his advances.

According to Poshy Queen, she chose not to entertain his advances because she is committed to her relationship.

Poshy shared screenshots of the private messages on her social media page, giving her followers a glimpse into the conversation and her response to the reported interest.

The socialite’s decision to share the messages has sparked conversation online, particularly because of the businessman’s reputation for living a lavish lifestyle.

For Poshy, however, money and luxury are not enough to make her walk away from the man she is with.

The socialite made it clear that she was not interested in pursuing another relationship while committed to her current partner.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.