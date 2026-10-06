Kwa Kina Ndoa! Man accuses his sister-in-law for causing his brother’s death - Utaona Cha Mtema Kuni (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - A grieving man has accused his brother’s wife of being responsible for his death.
Taking to social media, the
man dismissed claims that his brother died due to alcoholism, insisting that he
had never been a drinker.
He alleged that his brother
never drank alcohol and has now raised questions over the circumstances
surrounding his death, suspecting foul play.
“Sisi si wajinga kwanza aombe
mungu siyuko hapo nyumbani angeona cha mtema kuni..
“When did my brother start
drinking alcohol? Believe it or not, you will answer all the questions from A
up to Z.
“Bro, you will not rest in peace until she answers our questions,” his post reads.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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