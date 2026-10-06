Kwa Kina Ndoa! Man accuses his sister-in-law for causing his brother’s death - Utaona Cha Mtema Kuni (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - A grieving man has accused his brother’s wife of being responsible for his death.

Taking to social media, the man dismissed claims that his brother died due to alcoholism, insisting that he had never been a drinker.

He alleged that his brother never drank alcohol and has now raised questions over the circumstances surrounding his death, suspecting foul play.

“Sisi si wajinga kwanza aombe mungu siyuko hapo nyumbani angeona cha mtema kuni..

“When did my brother start drinking alcohol? Believe it or not, you will answer all the questions from A up to Z.

“Bro, you will not rest in peace until she answers our questions,” his post reads.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.