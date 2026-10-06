SHAME! Rogue police officers captured on camera stealing a battery from an impounded car at a police station (VIDEO)

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Rogue police officers are on the spot over theft after they were captured on camera stealing a battery from an impounded vehicle.
The
vehicle, a Probox, had been towed to the police station after being involved in
an accident.
The
cops were captured on a secret camera shamelessly removing the battery before
walking away, unaware that they were being recorded.
The
video has since been shared widely on social media, with many calling for
lawful action to be taken against the police officers.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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