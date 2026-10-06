SHAME! Rogue police officers captured on camera stealing a battery from an impounded car at a police station (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Rogue police officers are on the spot over theft after they were captured on camera stealing a battery from an impounded vehicle.

The vehicle, a Probox, had been towed to the police station after being involved in an accident.

The cops were captured on a secret camera shamelessly removing the battery before walking away, unaware that they were being recorded.

The video has since been shared widely on social media, with many calling for lawful action to be taken against the police officers.

Watch the video below.



