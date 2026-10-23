



Friday, October 23, 2026 – Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has revealed that she attempted to help one of her staunch campaigners join the National Police Service (NPS) by forging a Form Four certificate.

Speaking during an interview on Friday, October 23, 2026, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)-nominated senator disclosed that the supporter proceeded to the Police Training College in Kiganjo after the document was doctored.

However, the plan reportedly backfired after investigations uncovered the alleged forgery, leading to the arrest of the woman alongside 17 other recruits who had presented fake documents.

“I recently tried to help a very staunch campaigner of mine join the police force.

"She did not have a Form Four certificate, so we doctored it,” Nyamu said.

“She went to Kiganjo for training, but after investigations, she was arrested for forgery alongside 17 others,” she added.

The recruits were subsequently dismissed from the training college over the fake documents.

Under Kenyan law, forging academic certificates is a criminal offence.

Section 349 of the Penal Code criminalises forgery, while Section 353 provides for penalties for uttering false documents.

A person who knowingly assists, encourages or facilitates an offence may also face criminal liability under applicable provisions on aiding and abetting crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.