Alikua Anataka Kasusu - LADY exposes a local human rights activist for preying on her after she sought assistance and leaks private messages





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Kitengela-based human rights activist Longton Jamil is on the spot after he was accused of preying on a lady who approached him seeking assistance.

The lady was reportedly assaulted and reached out to Jamil, hoping he would help her fight for justice.

However, she claims that he started asking her for private photos and insisted that for her to get help, she had to ‘lower her flag’.

The lady has since shared private messages between her and the human rights activist, exposing him.

Jamil came into the limelight in 2024 after he was abducted alongside his brother in Kitengela and linked to anti-government protests.



























