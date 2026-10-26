SHOCK as newly-recruited GSU officer goes on a shooting spree at Wikithuki Border Police Unit, shoots colleague dead before fleeing

Monday, October 26, 2026 - Shock has engulfed the National Police Service after a fatal shooting incident was reported at the Wikithuki Border Police Unit training camp in the Tseikuru area of Kitui County.
According to reports, a recently graduated Police Recruit
Constable, identified as Raphael Ojiambo, was fatally shot by a fellow recruit,
Hussein Yusuf Ali, while the two officers were undergoing induction training at
the camp.
The suspect is alleged to have used a G3 assault rifle to
shoot his colleague.
One bullet reportedly pierced Ojiambo’s chest before lodging
around his left shoulder.
Following the shooting, Hussein fled the camp and is
suspected of having taken crucial cartridges from the rifle that could be used
as ballistic evidence in investigations into the fatal incident.
The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, with the
incident raising serious concerns about what transpired at the training
facility.
Regular police officers in Tseikuru, alongside officers from
the elite Border Training School, have reportedly launched a manhunt to track
down and apprehend their colleague.
The search for the suspect is ongoing as investigators seek to establish what led to the deadly confrontation between the two newly recruited officers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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