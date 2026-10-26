SHOCK as newly-recruited GSU officer goes on a shooting spree at Wikithuki Border Police Unit, shoots colleague dead before fleeing







Monday, October 26, 2026 - Shock has engulfed the National Police Service after a fatal shooting incident was reported at the Wikithuki Border Police Unit training camp in the Tseikuru area of Kitui County.

According to reports, a recently graduated Police Recruit Constable, identified as Raphael Ojiambo, was fatally shot by a fellow recruit, Hussein Yusuf Ali, while the two officers were undergoing induction training at the camp.

The suspect is alleged to have used a G3 assault rifle to shoot his colleague.

One bullet reportedly pierced Ojiambo’s chest before lodging around his left shoulder.

Following the shooting, Hussein fled the camp and is suspected of having taken crucial cartridges from the rifle that could be used as ballistic evidence in investigations into the fatal incident.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, with the incident raising serious concerns about what transpired at the training facility.

Regular police officers in Tseikuru, alongside officers from the elite Border Training School, have reportedly launched a manhunt to track down and apprehend their colleague.

The search for the suspect is ongoing as investigators seek to establish what led to the deadly confrontation between the two newly recruited officers.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.