Gen-Z LADY turns up for a friend’s funeral in a daring outfit - Hii Ni Nguo Ya Kwenda Night Club (VIDEO)





Monday, October 26, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady has left social media users talking after turning up for a friend’s burial wearing a daring outfit that left little to the imagination.

In the video, the lady is seen comfortably posing for a photo, looking unbothered and even smiling despite her outfit attracting attention and causing murmurs among mourners.

Her choice of attire has sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning whether it was appropriate for a solemn occasion such as a burial.

Some critics argued that the outfit was better suited for a nightclub than a funeral, insisting that burials are occasions that call for modest dressing out of respect for the deceased and the grieving family.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.