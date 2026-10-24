SHOCK as 3 youths below 20 are arrested for planting bhang in Machakos - They hid the plants under a rock in a forest (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Police in Mbiuni, Machakos County, are holding three young men arrested in connection with the planting of bhang at Kanzalu Forest.

According to area Assistant Chief Mathew Muli, the three suspects are all below the age of 20 and are expected to be arraigned in court.

The suspects are alleged to have planted the bhang under a rock inside Kanzalu Forest, in what authorities suspect was an attempt to conceal the illegal crop.

Their arrest comes amid continued efforts by security agencies to crack down on the cultivation and distribution of bhang in the country.

The three remain in police custody as they await their court appearance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.