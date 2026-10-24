Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser JOHN MUNGAI reveals why he uses ladies’ washrooms in public spaces despite being male – “I pass as a lady more than a guy”







Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser Jony the Hairdresser, whose real name is John Mokuna Mungai, has opened up about why he prefers using ladies’ washrooms.

Speaking during an interview with Kwambox, the celebrity hair and makeup artist said his fashion choices, voice, and physical features make him blend in more easily with women than men in public spaces.

“The ladies. Because I speak for myself, I pass as a lady more than a guy.

“And that is why I have witnessed. I pass as a lady because of the dressing.

"I don’t have a lot of facial hair; my voice is not that deep,” Jony said.

He explained that his feminine presentation has shaped many of his day-to-day experiences, including something as simple as deciding which bathroom to use.

He noted that his lack of pronounced facial hair and softer voice often influence how strangers perceive him.

Beyond the washroom conversation, Jony also shed light on the realities of navigating nightlife as a cross-dresser.

He revealed that he takes extra precautions whenever he visits clubs to avoid misunderstandings that could arise from his appearance.

The content creator said he makes it a habit to introduce himself to bouncers before entering entertainment venues and clearly explain that he is male.

“There was a time I went to a certain club and one thing I have realised in this cross-dressing business, you cannot be different na bado ukue na kiburi,” Jony said.

He explained that the lesson prompted him to become more cautious in public spaces.

“So what I do when I go to clubs, I let the bouncers know who I am first. Ndio just in case there is an issue, at least they knew Jony is a guy. You don’t have a lot of people to back you up,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.