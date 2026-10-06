Anxiety as Kenya confirms first Ebola case, patient dies after arrival from DRC via Kampala at Nairobi Hospital





Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - Kenya has confirmed its first imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease following the death of a Kenyan citizen who recently travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 6, the Ministry of Health said the deceased had lived in the DRC for the past seven years and had been unwell for about a month, seeking treatment at several hospitals before returning to Kenya.

According to the Ministry, the patient travelled by road to Kampala, Uganda, before boarding Jambo Jet flight 8523 to Nairobi. He arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on October 3 at 1:10 pm and underwent routine public health screening upon entry into the country.

After landing, he was taken directly to Nairobi Hospital by a relative and friend.

Medical personnel immediately isolated him at the Accident and Emergency Department before transferring him to the East Wing Isolation Facility.

Doctors reported that the patient presented with symptoms including fever, chills, severe fatigue, muscle pain, painful swallowing, sore throat and bleeding beneath the skin at injection sites.

Due to his symptoms and recent travel history, clinicians suspected a viral haemorrhagic fever and collected samples for testing.

Laboratory analysis conducted at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and KEMRI confirmed Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease.

Despite receiving supportive treatment, the patient later succumbed to the illness.

"Arrangements for safe and dignified burial of the deceased are ongoing, and the burial is planned for later today in line with the Ebola safe and dignified burial protocols," the statement further read.

Health officials have identified 28 close contacts, including family members and healthcare workers, while tracing an additional 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight. Quarantine measures are also being implemented for individuals considered at risk.

The Ministry said more than 652,000 travellers have been screened since the regional Ebola outbreak began in May 2026, with only one positive case detected so far.

Kenyans have been urged to maintain proper hygiene and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms associated with the disease.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.