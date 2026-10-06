Security Scare! DRAMA as a Kikuyu man is arrested while attempting to force himself into State House, Nairobi! Arrived in a Tuk-Tuk





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Drama erupted at State House, Nairobi, after police arrested a man for trying to force his way into the restricted area on a Tuk-Tuk.

According to a police report, the incident happened on Sunday at around 1:32pm when Francis Murigi Ngugi arrived at Gate D, which is manned by officers from the General Service Unit (GSU).

Francis attempted to gain entry by force despite being warned by security officers to stop.

The man reportedly sped toward the barriers before being intercepted and apprehended by the officers.

Upon questioning, Francis told police that he wanted to meet President William Ruto but did not have an appointment.

He was placed in custody pending further investigations and appropriate action.

Police said Francis hails from Kiremeri Sub-location in Makuyu Sub-County, Murang’a County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.