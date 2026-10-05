Relief for truck drivers as EACC officers arrest the most corrupt police officer at Sabaki Weighbridge - A victim narrates his encounter with the rogue officer







Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a police officer attached to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at the Isinya Weighbridge over bribery.

According to a victim, the officer had made life difficult for many truck drivers, often finding fault with them even when they had committed no offence and demanding hefty bribes before allowing them to proceed.

“Huyu jamaa pale kwa weighbridge ya Isinya amenyanyasa watu wengi sana. Ukiwa na lori, hata kama huna makosa lazima apate makosa na ndio uachiliwe lazima umpee hongo kubwa,” the victim said.

He recalled how a friend transporting goods from South Africa was subjected to a difficult experience at the weighbridge, with his truck reportedly detained for nearly a month despite court orders directing its release.

The victim welcomed the EACC arrest, saying the officer was caught taking a KSh60,000 bribe to reduce a truck driver’s offence.

The arrest followed a complaint received by EACC on October 2, 2026, alleging that Cpl. Kennedy Monyo Waweru had requested KSh60,000 to influence the charge against the complainant.

He promised to have the driver charged with the lesser offence of “failing to stop” instead of “evading a weighbridge.”

EACC arrested Waweru on October 5 after he allegedly received the money.

He was processed at Kilimani Police Station pending completion of investigations.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.