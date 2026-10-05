Relief for truck drivers as EACC officers arrest the most corrupt police officer at Sabaki Weighbridge - A victim narrates his encounter with the rogue officer

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a police officer attached to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) at the Isinya Weighbridge over bribery.
According to a victim, the
officer had made life difficult for many truck drivers, often finding fault
with them even when they had committed no offence and demanding hefty bribes
before allowing them to proceed.
“Huyu jamaa pale kwa
weighbridge ya Isinya amenyanyasa watu wengi sana. Ukiwa na lori, hata kama
huna makosa lazima apate makosa na ndio uachiliwe lazima umpee hongo kubwa,”
the victim said.
He recalled how a friend
transporting goods from South Africa was subjected to a difficult experience at
the weighbridge, with his truck reportedly detained for nearly a month despite
court orders directing its release.
The victim welcomed the EACC
arrest, saying the officer was caught taking a KSh60,000 bribe to reduce a
truck driver’s offence.
The arrest followed a
complaint received by EACC on October 2, 2026, alleging that Cpl. Kennedy Monyo
Waweru had requested KSh60,000 to influence the charge against the complainant.
He promised to have the
driver charged with the lesser offence of “failing to stop” instead of “evading
a weighbridge.”
EACC arrested Waweru on
October 5 after he allegedly received the money.
He was processed at Kilimani Police Station pending completion of investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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