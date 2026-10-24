RUTO’s sudden change of tone towards KALONZO fuels fresh 2027 deal speculation - “I thank my friend Kalonzo”







Saturday, October 24, 2026 - President William Ruto has raised eyebrows after dramatically softening his stance towards Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, sparking renewed speculation that political negotiations could be underway ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, October 24, while commissioning the Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project in Mbiuni, Machakos County, Ruto repeatedly referred to Kalonzo as “my friend” and showered him with praise, a stark contrast to the hard-hitting attacks he has directed at the former vice president over the past several months.

Addressing residents in Kalonzo’s political backyard, the president welcomed remarks recently made by the Wiper leader suggesting that God was using him to deliver development projects across the country.

“I thank my friend Kalonzo for acknowledging that God is using me.

“But you should know that there are two people in Kenya whom God is using: Kalonzo and myself,” Ruto said.

The president went even further, assigning Kalonzo a complementary role in his administration’s development agenda.

“God uses me to build roads, to bring water, and to organise medical services; meanwhile, God uses Kalonzo to help me spread the word, to announce that a road has been built or that water has arrived.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that,” he remarked.

Ruto also singled out Kalonzo for praise, contrasting him with other opposition leaders.

“At least Kalonzo is honest; when work has been done, he acknowledges it.

“As for the others, even if you were to build a road right to their very doorstep, they would still claim there is no road.

“They are the ultimate liars,” he said.

Ruto has previously accused Kalonzo of spending over four decades in public office without leaving behind a meaningful development record and questioned his suitability for the presidency.

This comes amid persistent claims that State House emissaries have been courting Kalonzo ahead of 2027.

The speculation intensified after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claimed a prominent opposition leader was preparing to abandon the opposition and back Ruto’s re-election bid.

With Ruto’s sudden praise and repeated public embrace of Kalonzo, political observers are increasingly asking whether the groundwork for a major 2027 alliance is already being laid behind the scenes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.