Popular video director KEN HEMAN calls for investigations after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house - Believes ex-wife had a hand in their deaths (VIDEO)

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Renowned video director Ken Heman has broken his silence after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house, calling for investigations into the tragic incident.
Speaking in an emotional
video, Ken said he had been co-parenting with his ex-wife, Nyambura, and that
on the fateful day, she had picked up the children.
Ken reportedly received a
call from Nyambura informing him that the children had been burnt to death.
At first, he thought she was
joking because, according to him, she had a habit of calling him and lying.
He drove to a police station
after the incident was reported, only to be informed that his children had
indeed died in the fire tragedy.
When he visited the scene in
the company of police officers, he learnt that the house had been locked from
the inside when the incident occurred.
According to Ken, his three
daughters had been locked inside the house, and only one survived after being
rescued by neighbours.
The video director lamented
that his ex-wife was yet to be arrested and expressed suspicions that foul play
could have been involved.
About a year ago, Ken’s estranged wife accused him of domestic abuse, in a case that was widely publicized.
Watch the video of Ken
narrating the tragic incident.
Popular video director KEN HEMAN calls for investigations after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house https://t.co/LbnnsgyCS5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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