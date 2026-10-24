Popular video director KEN HEMAN calls for investigations after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house - Believes ex-wife had a hand in their deaths (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 24, 2026 - Renowned video director Ken Heman has broken his silence after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house, calling for investigations into the tragic incident.

Speaking in an emotional video, Ken said he had been co-parenting with his ex-wife, Nyambura, and that on the fateful day, she had picked up the children.

Ken reportedly received a call from Nyambura informing him that the children had been burnt to death.

At first, he thought she was joking because, according to him, she had a habit of calling him and lying.

He drove to a police station after the incident was reported, only to be informed that his children had indeed died in the fire tragedy.

When he visited the scene in the company of police officers, he learnt that the house had been locked from the inside when the incident occurred.

According to Ken, his three daughters had been locked inside the house, and only one survived after being rescued by neighbours.

The video director lamented that his ex-wife was yet to be arrested and expressed suspicions that foul play could have been involved.

About a year ago, Ken’s estranged wife accused him of domestic abuse, in a case that was widely publicized.

Watch the video of Ken narrating the tragic incident.

Popular video director KEN HEMAN calls for investigations after his two daughters were burnt to death at his ex-wife’s house https://t.co/LbnnsgyCS5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.