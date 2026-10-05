Reformed slay queen, CHOSEN, is among the Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident while going for prayers - She had decided to change her ways and follow Christ (PHOTOs)





Monday, October 5, 2026 - An Instagram baddie who had recently decided to change her ways and follow Christ is among the 17 Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident.

The beautiful lady, identified as Chosen, was travelling to Subukia National Shrine for the National Prayer Day alongside other faithful when the accident happened.

Before Chosen gave her life to Christ, she was a party animal and would hop from one club to another.

Her Instagram account is littered with photos and videos of her living a high-end life.

However, according to her friends, she had decided to change her ways and joined the church, only for her life to be cut short in the tragic accident.

See her photos and video.





























Reformed slay queen, CHOSEN, is among the Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident while going for prayers https://t.co/nZ9chBHiLK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.