Reformed slay queen, CHOSEN, is among the Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident while going for prayers - She had decided to change her ways and follow Christ (PHOTOs)

Monday, October 5, 2026 - An Instagram baddie who had recently decided to change her ways and follow Christ is among the 17 Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident.
The
beautiful lady, identified as Chosen, was travelling to Subukia National Shrine
for the National Prayer Day alongside other faithful when the accident
happened.
Before
Chosen gave her life to Christ, she was a party animal and would hop from one
club to another.
Her
Instagram account is littered with photos and videos of her living a high-end
life.
However,
according to her friends, she had decided to change her ways and joined the
church, only for her life to be cut short in the tragic accident.
See her photos and video.
Reformed slay queen, CHOSEN, is among the Catholic pilgrims who died in the Salama accident while going for prayers https://t.co/nZ9chBHiLK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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