More PHOTOs of the Tiktok baddie CS MUTUA meets at a lavish apartment in Westlands and gives her 5K! She can meet 3 different men in a day for MECHI! Wasichana Hawaogopi Infections







Monday, October 5, 2026 - A flashy TikTok baddie identified as Mercy has been exposed by her friend for meeting older men for private escapades, among them Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

According to her former friend, Mutua meets her at a lavish apartment in Westlands and pays her KSh 5,000.

Mercy’s friend, who went on a ranting spree following their fallout, claimed that she had accompanied her several times to meet “Wababas.”

She further alleged that Mercy can meet three different men in a single day.

Watch the video and see more photos of Mercy.



