Red Alert! U.S. Embassy issues health advisory to Americans in Kenya after first Ebola case and death

Wednesday, October 07, 2026 - The United States government has urged its citizens living in or travelling to Kenya to remain vigilant following the country's first confirmed case and death linked to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.
In a health advisory issued on Wednesday, October 7, the
U.S. Embassy in Nairobi called on American citizens who may have been exposed
to the virus to closely monitor their health and seek medical guidance
immediately if they begin experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola.
"The Government of Kenya reported a case of Bundibugyo
virus disease (Ebola) on October 6. Health officials are tracing the patient's
contacts," the embassy said in a statement.
Americans who believe they may have been exposed to the
virus were advised to contact healthcare providers before visiting medical
facilities.
The embassy said early consultation would help medical
professionals provide appropriate guidance and reduce the risk of further
exposure.
In addition, U.S. citizens were encouraged to monitor their
health for 21 days after visiting regions experiencing Ebola outbreaks.
The embassy also advised travellers to continue taking
prescribed malaria medication, noting that malaria symptoms can resemble those
of Ebola and potentially cause unnecessary alarm.
"Continue to
take malaria prophylaxis as recommended by your doctor. Symptoms of
malaria can mimic symptoms of Ebola, leading to preventable health
scares," the U.S. government stated.
The advisory came a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden
Duale confirmed Kenya's first imported Ebola case and death.
The patient, a 40-year-old Kenyan man who had lived in the
DRC for seven years, reportedly fell ill several weeks before travelling to
Kenya.
After travelling through Uganda, he arrived at Jomo Kenyatta
International Airport aboard a Jambojet flight on October 3 and was later
admitted to Nairobi Hospital.
He developed severe symptoms, including fever, fatigue, and
bleeding under the skin, before succumbing to the illness on October 5.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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