Red Alert! U.S. Embassy issues health advisory to Americans in Kenya after first Ebola case and death





Wednesday, October 07, 2026 - The United States government has urged its citizens living in or travelling to Kenya to remain vigilant following the country's first confirmed case and death linked to the Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

In a health advisory issued on Wednesday, October 7, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi called on American citizens who may have been exposed to the virus to closely monitor their health and seek medical guidance immediately if they begin experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola.

"The Government of Kenya reported a case of Bundibugyo virus disease (Ebola) on October 6. Health officials are tracing the patient's contacts," the embassy said in a statement.

Americans who believe they may have been exposed to the virus were advised to contact healthcare providers before visiting medical facilities.

The embassy said early consultation would help medical professionals provide appropriate guidance and reduce the risk of further exposure.

In addition, U.S. citizens were encouraged to monitor their health for 21 days after visiting regions experiencing Ebola outbreaks.

The embassy also advised travellers to continue taking prescribed malaria medication, noting that malaria symptoms can resemble those of Ebola and potentially cause unnecessary alarm.

"Continue to take malaria prophylaxis as recommended by your doctor. Symptoms of malaria can mimic symptoms of Ebola, leading to preventable health scares," the U.S. government stated.

The advisory came a day after Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed Kenya's first imported Ebola case and death.

The patient, a 40-year-old Kenyan man who had lived in the DRC for seven years, reportedly fell ill several weeks before travelling to Kenya.

After travelling through Uganda, he arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a Jambojet flight on October 3 and was later admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

He developed severe symptoms, including fever, fatigue, and bleeding under the skin, before succumbing to the illness on October 5.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.