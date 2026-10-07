A lady wails helplessly after being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs in the morning while going to work - CCTV footage captures the robbery incident (VIDEO)



Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - CCTV cameras captured the moment a lady was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs while going to work and robbed of her handbag and other personal belongings.

In the footage, a three-man gang is seen accosting the victim as she walked along a secluded path.

One of the thugs reportedly brandished a gun, forcing the terrified woman to surrender her personal belongings.

The lady was then seen wailing helplessly after the robbers fled with her handbag and other valuables.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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