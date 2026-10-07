A lady wails helplessly after being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs in the morning while going to work - CCTV footage captures the robbery incident (VIDEO)

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - CCTV cameras captured the moment a lady was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs while going to work and robbed of her handbag and other personal belongings.
In the footage, a three-man
gang is seen accosting the victim as she walked along a secluded path.
One of the thugs reportedly
brandished a gun, forcing the terrified woman to surrender her personal
belongings.
The lady was then seen wailing helplessly after the robbers fled with her handbag and other valuables.
Watch the footage.
A lady wails helplessly after being robbed by motorbike-riding thugs in the morning while going to work https://t.co/Ma2h50EgmN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 7, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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