Nagging Kenyan woman keeps on commenting on her ex-husband’s Tiktok posts asking for child support after he dumped her over infidelity - Jamaa Alikuliwa Bibi Akamuacha





Wednesday, October 7, 2026 - A dramatic Kenyan woman has been camping on her ex-husband’s TikTok account, repeatedly asking him for child support after they parted ways.

According to a source, the man dumped his wife after discovering that she was engaging in extramarital affairs.

The woman, however, appears unwilling to let go and keeps commenting on nearly all his TikTok posts, reminding him about his responsibility to support their children.

In one comment, she wrote, “Hiyo nguvu unatumia kupunguza weight use it also kulea watoto.”

Check this out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.