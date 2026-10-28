YVONNE OKWARA lands lucrative global role a day after announcing departure from Citizen TV







Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara has secured a lucrative global job just a day after announcing her departure from the Royal Media Services-owned media house.

In a post on social media, Okwara revealed she has been appointed Head of Investments and Partnerships at Shuga Global, an international organisation focused on empowering young people through social impact programmes.

The organisation described her appointment as a strategic move aimed at strengthening its funding base and expanding its global footprint.

In a statement, Shuga Global said Okwara's extensive experience in corporate communications, fundraising and government relations made her the ideal candidate to help drive the organisation's next phase of growth.

The organisation praised her track record in media and development partnerships, saying she has played a significant role in initiatives that have positively impacted millions of people across different countries and communities.

Shuga Global, formerly known as the MTV Staying Alive Foundation, rebranded in April 2026 and recently established a regional hub in Nairobi as part of its international expansion strategy.

The appointment comes barely a day after Okwara bid an emotional farewell to Citizen TV, ending an eight-year career at the station where she became one of Kenya's most respected news anchors and political interviewers.

During her final appearance, Okwara thanked colleagues for supporting her throughout her journalism career and allowing her to practice the profession with courage and independence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.