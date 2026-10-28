YVONNE OKWARA lands lucrative global role a day after announcing departure from Citizen TV

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Former Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara has secured a lucrative global job just a day after announcing her departure from the Royal Media Services-owned media house.
In a post on social media, Okwara revealed she has been
appointed Head of Investments and Partnerships at Shuga Global, an
international organisation focused on empowering young people through social
impact programmes.
The organisation described her appointment as a strategic
move aimed at strengthening its funding base and expanding its global
footprint.
In a statement, Shuga Global said Okwara's extensive
experience in corporate communications, fundraising and government relations
made her the ideal candidate to help drive the organisation's next phase of
growth.
The organisation praised her track record in media and development
partnerships, saying she has played a significant role in initiatives that have
positively impacted millions of people across different countries and
communities.
Shuga Global, formerly known as the MTV Staying Alive
Foundation, rebranded in April 2026 and recently established a regional hub in
Nairobi as part of its international expansion strategy.
The appointment comes barely a day after Okwara bid an
emotional farewell to Citizen TV, ending an eight-year career at the station
where she became one of Kenya's most respected news anchors and political
interviewers.
During her final appearance, Okwara thanked colleagues for supporting her throughout her journalism career and allowing her to practice the profession with courage and independence.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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