Prominent Mpeketoni businessman snatches former Lamu MP Julius Ndegwa’s wife - Shares a video goofing around with her in a hotel room





Saturday, October 24, 2026 - A prominent businessman from Mpeketoni has reportedly taken a former MP’s wife on vacation, sparking online buzz.

The flamboyant businessman, who runs a thriving business empire in Mpeketoni, reportedly eloped with the wife of former Lamu Member of Parliament Julius Ndegwa.

In the video, Ndegwa’s wife is seen lying on a couch as the businessman records them goofing around in a hotel room.

He later shared the video on TikTok.

“Tunakula bata,” the two are heard saying as they joke around.

According to those in the know, the businessman has a habit of wrecking marriages.





Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.