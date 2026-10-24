Prominent Mpeketoni businessman snatches former Lamu MP Julius Ndegwa’s wife - Shares a video goofing around with her in a hotel room

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - A prominent businessman from Mpeketoni has reportedly taken a former MP’s wife on vacation, sparking online buzz.
The flamboyant businessman,
who runs a thriving business empire in Mpeketoni, reportedly eloped with the wife of former Lamu Member of Parliament Julius Ndegwa.
In the video, Ndegwa’s wife
is seen lying on a couch as the businessman records them goofing around in a
hotel room.
He later shared the video on
TikTok.
“Tunakula bata,” the two are
heard saying as they joke around.
According to those in the know, the businessman has a habit of wrecking marriages.
Watch the video.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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