Popular pastor laments about single people having more ‘mechi’ than the married in viral post – “How did we even get here?” (LOOK)





Tuesday, October 06, 2026 - A Nigerian pastor has sparked conversations after lamenting the changing dynamics of relationships and intimacy in a viral social media post.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu expressed frustration, confessing that he was tired of urging single people to abstain while encouraging married people to enjoy intimacy.

“I’m tired of telling single people to stop having mechi and married people to have mechi,” he wrote, before asking, “How did we even get here?”

He added that “one group is doing what they shouldn’t, another group is struggling to do what they should.”

The pastor concluded: “Relationships really need wisdom.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.