Another video shows the dramatic physical altercation between a Kenyan LADY and her abusive foreign boyfriend - Huyu Mwanaume Atampeleka Sayuni (WATCH)





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a young Kenyan lady was involved in a physical altercation with her foreign boyfriend after a night out.

The incident happened along Mombasa Road after the couple had spent the night at an entertainment joint.

Trouble started after the lady’s boyfriend’s phones were stolen during the altercation.

The angry man laid the blame on his girlfriend and started cursing her, calling her a stupid woman and threatening to beat her up as members of the public watched, with others trying to intervene.

Watch the video.

We're not done with Nigerian men yet na Niggas washatufikia 🤦🤦 https://t.co/GtewImB5rZ — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) October 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.