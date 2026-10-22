PHOTOs of the LADY who has replaced MOSIRIA after he was fired by SAKAJA - MOSIRIA claims SAKAJA has a habit of appointing his side chicks to plum positions







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Zipporah Njeri Mwangi has been appointed to replace Geoffrey Mosiria in an acting capacity as Nairobi County Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service.

Zipporah will, however, retain her existing role in charge of City Culture, Arts and Tourism.

Mosiria was fired after he publicly fell out with his boss, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

He was dismissed shortly after appearing for an interview on the Iko Nini podcast, where he accused Sakaja of mismanaging the city.

Mosiria also claimed that Sakaja had a habit of appointing his girlfriends to plum positions in the county government without considering merit.

Below are photos of the lady who has replaced Mosiria.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.