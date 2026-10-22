ODM leader OBURU OGINGA's son JAOKO introduces his beautiful wife to the public, melts hearts with romantic birthday message (PHOTO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Jaoko Oburu, the son of ODM leader Dr. Oburu Oginga, has given netizens a rare glimpse into his private life after publicly celebrating his wife's birthday with a touching message.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, October 22, Jaoko introduced his wife to the public while showering her with praise and affection.

“Happy birthday, my love. Today is all about you, the woman who knows me better than anyone,” he wrote.

He expressed appreciation for the love she gives him and described her as someone whose presence makes life more meaningful.

Beyond the birthday wishes, Jaoko hoped the coming year would bring her happiness, peace, laughter, and unforgettable experiences.

He also wished for her dreams to come true while adding that he hoped life would surprise her with even more blessings.

“I hope this year brings you everything you’ve been hoping for, plus a few wonderful surprises,” he added.

He concluded the tribute by reminding his wife that she is cherished every day, not just on special occasions.

“May it be filled with laughter, peace, adventures, and the knowledge that you are deeply loved, not just today, but every day.

"I love you. Happy birthday,” he wrote.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.