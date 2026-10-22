A Kenyan lady working in Saudi Arabia as a househelp shares videos of some of the weird pets kept by her boss - They are kept in a special room with limited access (WATCH)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - A Kenyan lady working as a househelp in Saudi Arabia has left many people shocked after sharing videos showing some of the unusual pets kept by her employer.

According to the lady, the pets are kept in a special room that not everyone is allowed to access.

“Na hii room haingiwi na kila mtu,” she revealed, suggesting that access to the room is restricted.

In the video, she captures the unusual pets playing around inside the room, giving viewers a glimpse of what she encounters while working in her employer’s home.

Domestic workers in Saudi Arabia occasionally share videos offering a glimpse into the homes where they work, exposing Kenyans to lifestyles that may be unfamiliar to them.

Watch the videos.

A Kenyan lady working in Saudi Arabia as a househelp shares videos of some of the weird pets kept by her boss https://t.co/jMnqer8738 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.