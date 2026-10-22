Spanish LADY narrates how she lost Ksh 30 million to Kenyan ex-boyfriend - "Love made me overlook the red flags"







Thursday, October 22, 2026 - What began as a whirlwind romance in Nairobi has turned into a painful life lesson for a Spanish woman known as Melinda Lucy, who claims she lost KSh30 million after trusting a man she believed was her soulmate.

In a lengthy TikTok post, she detailed how a relationship she once thought would lead to marriage allegedly ended in heartbreak and financial loss.

According to Lucy, she met the Kenyan man while she was young and optimistic about the future.

She described him as charming, deeply religious and attentive, qualities that quickly won her over.

Lucy recalled that during the early stages of their relationship, her boyfriend often spoke about building a future together.

Flowers, romantic gestures and promises of a shared life strengthened her trust.

"Babe, we need to build together," she remembered him telling her a few months into their romance.

The relationship later took a business turn when he reportedly introduced investment opportunities involving land purchases, trucks and government tenders.

Lucy said everything appeared legitimate, with supporting documents and evidence of active transactions.

Initially, she invested KSh500,000 and later KSh2 million, both of which allegedly generated profits.

"Everything looked real. The early returns made me feel secure," she explained.

With her confidence growing, Lucy said she was eventually convinced to invest KSh30 million after being promised a significant return within 60 days.

"Babe, we need KSh 30 million. If we flip it, we make KSh 45 million in 60 days.

"This is our chance to change our lives forever," he reportedly told her.

However, shortly after the transfer, communication allegedly became inconsistent, and excuses began piling up.

"I didn't lose KSh30 million in a casino. I lost it to love," she said.

Lucy says she has since reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and sought legal assistance as she pursues answers.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.