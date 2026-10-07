ODM leader OBURU OGINGA breaks silence amid death rumours - "The Reports of My Death Are Greatly Exaggerated"





Wednesday, October 07, 2026 - ODM leader and Siaya Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that he had died, describing the allegations as false and misleading.

The clarification came after controversial blogger Maverick Aoko posted on X claiming that “Oburu Odinga youth leader is dead!”, sparking widespread speculation online.

In a statement issued by the Office of the ODM Party Leader, the party said Oburu Odinga was alive, well, and actively engaged in party affairs, while currently following medical advice to rest and avoid strenuous activities.

According to the statement, Oburu was preparing his official speech for the handover ceremony of the mausoleum of the late former Prime Minister Jaramogi Oginga Odinga at Kang’o ka Jaramogi when the rumours began spreading online.

“The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” Oburu said in the statement.

ODM explained that while the veteran politician has reduced his public engagements in line with doctors’ recommendations, he continues to closely monitor political developments and participate in important discussions affecting the party and the country.

“While Dr Oburu continues to observe strict directives from his doctors to take a forced rest and limit heavy physical engagements, he remains fully updated, mentally alert, and deeply engaged in key party and national matters,” the statement read.

The party further condemned what it described as a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation on social media and revealed that it was consulting its leadership on possible legal action against those responsible.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.