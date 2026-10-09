NURSE JUDY reveals SHOCKING ADVICE she received while seeking U.S. Green Card after moving to America – ‘They Told Me to Divorce My Husband and Become Gay’







Friday, October 09, 2026 - U.S based Kenyan medic and lifestyle content creator, Judy Wambui Maina, popularly known as Nurse Judy, has opened up about the unusual advice she received while trying to secure a US green card.

Having moved to the United States in 2022, Judy revealed that some people suggested she divorce her husband or become gay to obtain immigration papers.

She disclosed that some people advised her to end her marriage so she could find another person willing to marry her and help her obtain permanent residency.

“I came to America in 2022, and I remember people telling me, ‘Oh, I have to divorce my husband so that you can get someone to marry you,” Judy said.

She further revealed that others suggested she change her identity and seek asylum as a way of obtaining her immigration documents.

“Some people were telling me I have to become gay so that you can file for asylum to get your paperwork, but it doesn’t always have to be that way,” she added and revealed that it cost her 10k USD to get her Green card.

Judy moved to America after her marriage had reportedly experienced difficulties, with the couple spending about two years apart.

At the time, she was uncertain about what lay ahead but believed she needed a fresh start.

Remarkably, she obtained her green card just 10 months after arriving in the US, describing the experience as a stroke of luck.

Her latest revelation comes weeks after announcing plans to temporarily relocate to Tanzania and Kenya after spending approximately four and a half years in California.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.