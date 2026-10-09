A quack Kenyan lawyer exposes himself during a live court session - Sharps Boys everywhere - He claims to be an Advocate of the High Court (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - A man who appears to be a quack lawyer was put on the spot by a Magistrate during a live court session and asked to produce his P105 number, the registration number assigned to an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The man had presented himself as an Advocate of the High Court but appeared unfamiliar with basic court procedures, raising questions about his qualifications.

Interestingly, he was unable to produce his P105 number to prove that he was indeed an Advocate of the High Court, as he claimed, further fuelling speculation about his professional status.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.