Female preacher’s church outfit sparks an online buzz - Hii Ni Nguo Ya Kuenda Club (VIDEO)





Friday, October 9, 2026 - A female preacher has left social media buzzing after she was captured preaching in church while rocking a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her curvy figure.

In the video, the Woman of God is seen passionately preaching from the pulpit, but it is her outfit that has become the centre of attention online.

Some social media users questioned whether the dress was appropriate for a church setting, with others suggesting that it looked more suited for a night out at a club.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.