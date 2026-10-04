Netizens react to a video of rich WAMAMA having fun at a trendy Nairobi club - Ben 10s Mko Wapi?

Sunday, October 4, 2026 - A video of women who appear to be in their mid-40s having fun at a trendy Nairobi club has sparked an online buzz.
In
the video, the women are seen indulging in hard liquor, jamming to music, and
enjoying themselves without a care in the world.
Many
noted that the women seem to be enjoying their own company, even without the
presence of men.
Others
made all manner of hilarious jokes, with some labelling them divorced and toxic
feminists, while others jokingly wondered where their Ben 10s were.
Watch video
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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