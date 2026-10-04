I have reported you - LADY calls out Principal Prosecution Counsel ALEX NDIEMA after demanding MECHI from her to influence a case





Sunday, October 4, 2026 - A lady has come forward and accused Principal Prosecution Counsel Alex Ndiema of using his position to prey on women.

Reaching out to blogger Edgar Obare through his Ongea Platform, the lady claimed that Ndiema approached her and said he would influence her case in court if she gave in to his advances.

However, she reportedly rejected his advances and reported him to the authorities.

Other victims also revealed that they had faced a similar ordeal, putting Ndiema on the spot over the accusations of abuse of office.

See the full post below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.