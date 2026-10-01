“Mchunganji Anakula Kondoo”- AIPCA pastor accused of removing his wedding ring during private escapades and preying on multiple LADIES (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 1, 2026 - An AIPCA pastor has been accused of removing his wedding ring whenever he goes on private escapades with women he meets outside the church.

The allegations were made in a social media post, where the pastor was accused of hiding his marital status by taking off his wedding ring in an attempt to convince women that he is single.

The person behind the post claimed that the pastor has been pursuing multiple women, including young women in the church, and accused him of destroying marriages.

“Sitasahau vile ulinifanyia,” part of the post read, as the accuser warned the pastor that they would expose him and the women he pursues.

Check out the post below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.