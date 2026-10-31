Man arrested transporting chang’aa in a Tuk-Tuk (PHOTO)

Saturday, October 31, 2026 - Yesterday, officers on a joint patrol in Nyalenda, Kisumu County, intercepted a tuk-tuk transporting suspected chang’aa.
A
search of the vehicle uncovered 30 plastic bags, each containing two litres of
the illicit brew, packed in two yellow nylon bags, bringing the total recovery
to 60 litres.
Police arrested the driver, and the recovered brew and the tuk-tuk were taken to Kasagam
Police Station, where the vehicle remains detained as investigations continue.
The
National Police Service remains committed to sustained patrols and vigilant
enforcement to combat illicit brews.
Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and proactively report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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