Man arrested transporting chang’aa in a Tuk-Tuk (PHOTO)





Saturday, October 31, 2026 - Yesterday, officers on a joint patrol in Nyalenda, Kisumu County, intercepted a tuk-tuk transporting suspected chang’aa.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 30 plastic bags, each containing two litres of the illicit brew, packed in two yellow nylon bags, bringing the total recovery to 60 litres.

Police arrested the driver, and the recovered brew and the tuk-tuk were taken to Kasagam Police Station, where the vehicle remains detained as investigations continue.

The National Police Service remains committed to sustained patrols and vigilant enforcement to combat illicit brews.

Members of the public have been urged to remain vigilant and proactively report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.