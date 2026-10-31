1,900 stolen livestock recovered in Marsabit (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 31, 2026 - Swift action by a multi-agency security team has led to the recovery of 1,964 sheep and goats and 25 donkeys in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County, following a suspected banditry incident reported in the area.

The incident occurred when an unknown number of suspected armed bandits raided the Loporna Fora area and drove away the animals, prompting an immediate response from security officers.

Following an exchange of gunfire, the team successfully recovered the livestock, which were subsequently handed over to their rightful owners.

The National Police Service remains committed to sustained action against banditry and livestock theft, pursuing those responsible and preventing further attacks.

Members of the public have also been urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with security officers and share information to support timely interventions and strengthen security in affected communities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.