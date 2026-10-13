Maisha ni Kuchagua! An African BEN 10 says and proudly shares a video goofing around with his Chinese MUMAMA





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - A young African man is trending after sharing a video of himself goofing around with his Chinese mumama and openly admitting that he is chasing the soft life.

In the video, the man is seen pampering the older woman as he explains that anyone looking to enjoy a good life abroad should consider dating an older, financially stable woman.

“Maisha ni kuchagua,” he says as he shares a light moment with the woman, who appears old enough to be his mother.

Lately, social media has been awash with videos of young men pursuing relationships with older women, with many suggesting that financial benefits are among the motivations behind such relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.