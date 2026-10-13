DRAMA as a Luo lady ambushes a TikToker and beats her up for badmouthing her daughter on social media - The Kisumu-based TikToker was forced to run for her dear life (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a woman ambushed a popular Kisumu-based TikToker and accused her of badmouthing her daughter on social media.

The two ladies are said to have been friends before a fallout, with the TikToker trolling the woman's daughter and claiming that she was involved in romantic affairs with older white men.

Hell broke loose when the TikToker was reportedly caught off guard and confronted by the angry woman, who descended on her, forcing her to run for her dear life.

The dramatic incident has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions among netizens.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.