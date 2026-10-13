



Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - Gilbert Ong’ole has reportedly abandoned his pregnant wife in hospital for two weeks and blocked her, leaving her struggling to figure out how she will be discharged.

In a post shared online, the author claimed the expectant mother has been stranded in hospital, with her bill continuing to rise as she remains uncertain about how she will settle it and get home.

Ong’ole is reported to have blocked his wife on various platforms and is busy drinking and enjoying himself while his pregnant spouse remains in hospital.

“Kuna huyu mkora anaitwa Gilbert Ong'ole ametoroka mwanamke wa mimba hospitali. Sahii ni two weeks bibi analia hajui vile atatoka hospitali. Ameblock bibi kila mahali na bill huko inazidi kuongezeka,” the post reads in part.

The author appealed to Kenyans to help pass the message to Ong’ole, saying attempts to reach him by phone had been unsuccessful.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.