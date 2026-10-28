Kericho Senator AARON CHERUIYOT’s PA brutally murdered in Kipkelion - PHOTO of main suspect in the murder emerges! Could be hiding in Pipeline, Nairobi





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged following the brutal murder of a personal assistant to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot in Kipkelion, Kericho County, with a photo of a man alleged to be the main suspect circulating online.

According to information shared on social media, the suspect attacked the senator’s aide with an axe at night, killing him on the spot.

The photo of the suspect has since been shared online, with claims emerging that he could have travelled to Nairobi after reportedly being spotted boarding a matatu in Litein.

Some social media users have alleged that the man could be hiding in Pipeline, Nairobi.

Members of the public have been urged to report any information that could help authorities trace the suspect.

More details to follow as information emerges

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.