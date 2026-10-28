Kericho Senator AARON CHERUIYOT’s PA brutally murdered in Kipkelion - PHOTO of main suspect in the murder emerges! Could be hiding in Pipeline, Nairobi

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged following the brutal murder of a personal assistant to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot in Kipkelion, Kericho County, with a photo of a man alleged to be the main suspect circulating online.
According to information
shared on social media, the suspect attacked the senator’s aide with an axe at
night, killing him on the spot.
The photo of the suspect has
since been shared online, with claims emerging that he could have travelled to
Nairobi after reportedly being spotted boarding a matatu in Litein.
Some social media users have
alleged that the man could be hiding in Pipeline, Nairobi.
Members of the public have
been urged to report any information that could help authorities trace the
suspect.
More details to follow as information emerges
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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