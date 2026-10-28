Listen to the court judgment on Pastor KANYARI and TASH’s child custody drama - TASH wanted Ksh 1 million compensation for taking care of KANYARI’s kids but the judge trashed his request! Huyu Jamaa Ni Gold-Digger (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - The late gospel singer Betty Bayo’s husband, Tash, had requested KSh 1 million in compensation from her ex-husband, controversial pastor Victor Kanyari, during their highly publicised child custody case.

Tash had sought the money, arguing that he deserved compensation for the role he played in taking care of Kanyari’s children.

However, the court dismissed his request, with the judge making it clear that the law only allowed the court to handle matters concerning the welfare of the children, not compensation.

Tash also failed to prove that he had been paying school fees for Kanyari’s children at Woodcreek School.

While Kanyari presented concrete evidence, including financial transactions, Tash only produced admission letters, which were not enough to prove that he had been paying the school fees.

The judge ultimately ruled that Kanyari was better placed to take full custody of his children, dealing a major blow to Tash in the highly publicised dispute.

Watch the full video below and listen to the judge’s judgment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.