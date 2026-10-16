Trending VIDEOs of brainwashed congregants kneeling as they present tithes to their pastor spark a buzz - Churches should be regulated





Friday, October 16, 2026 - A little-known female pastor has sparked an online buzz after she was captured on video receiving cash tithes from her congregants, with their act of kneeling leaving many social media users amused.

In a series of videos shared online, the congregants are seen approaching the pulpit one after another, kneeling and presenting their tithes to the pastor.

The pastor then taps their hands after receiving the cash, with the congregants subsequently breaking into dance as the church service continues.

The videos have once again reignited debate about accountability in religious institutions and the need to ensure that churches operate responsibly while respecting the freedom of worship.

Watch the videos below.

Churches should be regulated https://t.co/zkmsmupgTV — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026

Makondoo blessing the pastor https://t.co/vXAV9Td4V1 — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026

Pastors make easy money https://t.co/1LJcfTmEiJ — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.