Trending VIDEOs of brainwashed congregants kneeling as they present tithes to their pastor spark a buzz - Churches should be regulated

Friday, October 16, 2026 - A little-known female pastor has sparked an online buzz after she was captured on video receiving cash tithes from her congregants, with their act of kneeling leaving many social media users amused.
In a series of videos shared online, the congregants are
seen approaching the pulpit one after another, kneeling and presenting their
tithes to the pastor.
The pastor then taps their hands after receiving the cash,
with the congregants subsequently breaking into dance as the church service
continues.
The videos have once again reignited debate about
accountability in religious institutions and the need to ensure that churches
operate responsibly while respecting the freedom of worship.
Watch the videos below.
Churches should be regulated https://t.co/zkmsmupgTV— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026
Makondoo blessing the pastor https://t.co/vXAV9Td4V1— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026
Pastors make easy money https://t.co/1LJcfTmEiJ— ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) October 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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