I will never get married again - NICK ODHIAMBO says after his marriage crumbled! A man leaked private photos with his wife shortly after his traditional wedding in 2024

Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Seasoned radio personality Nick Odhiambo has declared that he is not planning to marry again, two years after his marriage crumbled.
Nick
tied the knot in 2024 with his longtime partner, Annie Sumbeiywo, with their
wedding attracting widespread attention.
However,
shortly after the wedding, a man leaked private photos with Annie, triggering a
widely publicised scandal.
It
appears that Nick’s marriage did not last long, and two years later, he has
vowed never to get married again.
Speaking
during a podcast with Alex Mwakideu, Nick said he intends to live a single
life, insisting that marriage is not his thing.
Nick
added that not all women make good wives, noting that his short-lived marriage
taught him valuable lessons.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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